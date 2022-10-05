Thank you for Reading.

ELSA IRENE McCOY, 94, Ypsilanti, Mi, formerly of WV, diedSat., Sept. 24, 2022; born Jan. 6, 1928, in Ranger, dau. of lateHarry and Hazel (Smith) Webb; also predeceased by: sibs., Vernon(Linda) Webb, Barbra (Bill) Wilson, Deborah (Ed) Edwards.

Survivors: husband of 65 yrs., EarnestMcCoy, married Dec. 31, 1945 in Hamlin; children Rhonda (Randall)Vanover and Kirby McCoy; bro., Larry (Kay) Webb; many grandchildren &great-grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you