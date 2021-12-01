Ellis William "Bill" Eastham Dec 1, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELLIS WILLIAM BILL EASTHAM, of Branchland, WV, was born on February 25, 1972 and passed away November 16, 2021 at the age of Forty Nine years, Eight months and Twenty Two days.There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv William Bill Eastham Funeral Home Hamlin Arrangement William Eastham Year Recommended for you Latest News Lowell Dexter Cooper Bus operators needed American Legion hosts Christmas toy drive Lincoln Schools in ‘good financial shape’ Lincoln Co. records going digital LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Students named finalists for Senate Youth Program COVID cases continue trending down in Lincoln Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.