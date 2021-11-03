Thank you for Reading.

ELLA MAE ABSHIRE, 64, Branchland, WV, wife of pastor Michael Abshire, Sr., died Fri., Oct. 22, 2021.

Viewing 6-8pm Mon., noon service Tue., Oct. 26, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Yeager Cem., Branchland.

