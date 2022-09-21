Thank you for Reading.

ELIZABETH MAUDE LIBBY LAWSON, 78, of Hamlin, WV, died Fri., Sept. 9, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, widow of Delbert Ray Lawson.

Viewing 11am, service noon Tue., Sept. 13, Koontz, Funeral Home, Hamlin, burial in Black Cem., Myra.

