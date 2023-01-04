Elizabeth Ann Borowski Jan 4, 2023 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETH ANN BOROWSKI, 84, Culloden, WV, formerly of PA, died Tue., Dec. 27, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.Private family service held. Hall Funeral Home Home, Proctorville, OH, served the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elizabeth Ann Borowski Pa Wv Funeral Home Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Oh Service Recommended for you Latest News World population projected at 7.9 billion on New Year's Day Blair announces 2023 Senate committee assignments Charleston city manager to leave for another role Feds sue drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen over opioid sales LACKEY: A very Lackey Christmas WV Culinary Team: Pantry staples -- underappreciated, often overlooked -- can perk up your cooking repertoire West Hamlin VFD toy drive raises $5,500 for children Grinchmas event at Lincoln Fairgrounds a success Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.