ELBERT "JUNIOR" COOPER "POPPY," 75, West Hamlin, WV, died Sat., June 5, 2021; born Feb. 11, 1946, son of late Elbert & Elsie Mae Bishop Cooper; widower after 48 yrs. Marriage to Belinda Cartwright Cooper. Also predeceased by: eight sibs.; one grandson, Phillip Beckett. US Army VN veteran; ACF welder; Super-Valu, Milton retiree.
Survivors: daughters, Stephanie (Greg) Booth of Hurricane, Jonnie (Donald) Beckett of Branchland, Amy (Jamie) Stratton of Kenova; sibs., Georgia Pelleau of OH, Betty Gibson of Branchland, Brenda Stevens of Pineville, Alfred (Deloris) Cooper of West Hamlin; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; special niece, Tammy Eplion of VA.
Viewing 6-8pm Wed., service 1pm Thur., June 10, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, by Lonnie Wilson; burial in Franklin Cem., Branchland, with military graveside rites by American Leg. Post 111, Hamlin.