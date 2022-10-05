Thank you for Reading.

EDWARD 'FRANK' ADKINS, 59, Hamlin, WV, husband of Belinda Adkins, died Tue., Sept. 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Boone Mem. Hosp. maintenance worker.

Viewing Sat., Oct. 1, 11am, noon service Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Hill Cem., Alkol.

Tags

Recommended for you