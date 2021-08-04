EDSEL R. BURNS, 70, Ormond Beach, FL, died Wed., July 21, 2021, at home, after a long illness; born Jan. 12, 1951 in West Hamlin, son of late Myrtle & Muncie Burns; sibs., Rose (Leroy) Doneff, Faye (Nick) Kiser, Dean (Ruth), Harlan (Jan) & Patricia Burns. Guyan Valley High School 1968 grad. & MU with honors in 1972. CPA with Coopers & Lybrand, Columbus, OH, Gannett Newspapers in several capacities, including Controller of The Herald Dispatch, Huntington and many other accomplishments; President of Energy Services of America & retiree; active member of Sunshine FWBC.
Survivors: wife of 50 years, Shelia Williamson Burns; children, Lori (Troy) Hudson, Ray (Cathi) Burns; seven grandchildren; bro., Bob (Della) Burns.
Viewing 2pm-4pm Sat., Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church, Huntington, 4pm service Sun., July 25, by Jody Fortner; burial 10am in Woodmere Mem. Pk., Mon., July 26 with procession leaving funeral home at 9:30 am on Mon.