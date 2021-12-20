Earl Ray McCoy Dec 20, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EARL RAY McCOY, 68, Kiahsville, Wv, died Tue., Dec. 7, 2021, in St. Mary’s Med. Ctr., Huntington Widower of Julia McCoy.Service at a later date, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne in charge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Morris Ray Mccoy Wayne Med Julia Mccoy Widower Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News Southern West Virginia Calendar Lincoln County routs Buffalo in season opener Lady Panthers pick up first wins of season against Buffalo and Scott DAY-BY-DAY ASW to honor late commentator Letters to Santa Herd locks down EKU, 80-69 Shimp, Smith garners All-State selection for Class AAA Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.