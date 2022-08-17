Earl Edmond Turley Aug 17, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EARL EDMOND TURLEY, 67, Branchland, WV, died peacefully Fri., Aug. 5, 2022, with family.Service noon Wed., Aug. 10, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Green Valley Cem., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Burial Earl Edmond Turley Noon Wv Recommended for you Latest News WVU football: Some highs, some lows and some things to be determined from team's first scrimmage on Thursday Former Seminoles catching Huff's eye in camp Son charged in robbery of mother Lincoln native paints mural at Alum Creek Lions Park Two arrested on charges of stealing copper Grandfamilies event hosted at West Hamlin Elementary Branchland man arrested on theft charges Lincoln County Commission donates 10K to youth football league Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.