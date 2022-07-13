Dustin Chance Turley Jul 13, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DUSTIN CHANCE TURLEY, 38, Branchland, WV, died Thur., June 30, 2022.Service noon Wed., July 6, 2022, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Green Valley Cem., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thur. Noon Funeral Home Dustin Chance Turley Burial Wv Recommended for you Latest News WVU president ‘would not be surprised to see Big 12 expand’ Mike D'Antoni to be honored as a West Virginia Sports Legend Mountaineers picked eighth in preseason Big 12 media poll Panthers sweat it out during summer gridiron practices DAY-BY-DAY LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.