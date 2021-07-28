Duane Midkiff

DUANE graduated from this earthly “Vail of Tears” to his heavenly home. He is now with his Heavenly Father and all the relatives and friends who went on before. Duane Alan Midkiff, 71, of Branchland, WV passed away on Thursday July 15, 2021.
He was born July 8, 1950 in West Hamlin, WV, a son of Lottie Farley Midkiff and the late Walter Midkiff. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister Judith Carolyn “Michael’s Twin”. He was a member of West Hamlin United Methodist Church, a graduate of Guyan Valley High School class of 1968. He was a former employee of the Town of West Hamlin water Co. and Orders Construction, building bridges, the West Hamlin bridge was the first bridge that Duane worked on. Duane was able to make walking sticks with a cross on top. He was glad to give these away to family and friends. He was an avid reader of the scriptures and had a lot of scripture memorized. He is also survived by a brother Michael (Mitzi); a sister Diana Midkiff Murphy (Thomas); niece Cassidy (Johnathan) May; nephew Carl (Olivia) Flint; great nephews and niece, Carl Adkins IV, Troj Flint, Connor Clay and Caylee Mae Clay.
Funeral services will be 7:00pm Sunday July 18, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV with Rev. Thomas Jeffrey officiating. The burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, WV, where the committal service will be 11 a.m., Monday July 19, 2021. A visitation will be from 5:30 - 7 Sunday at the funeral home.
