DREAMA GAIL RUNYON, 47, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Sept. 16, 2021; born Feb. 20, 1974, dau. of Barney and Genevieve Watson Runyon.

Also survived by: uncle, Freddie Watson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewing 10am, 11am service Mon., Sept. 20, by Earl Ramey and Fisher Vance, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Watson Cem., Branchland.

