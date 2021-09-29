Dreama Gail Runyon Sep 29, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DREAMA GAIL RUNYON, 47, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Sept. 16, 2021; born Feb. 20, 1974, dau. of Barney and Genevieve Watson Runyon.Also survived by: uncle, Freddie Watson; several nieces, nephews and cousins.Viewing 10am, 11am service Mon., Sept. 20, by Earl Ramey and Fisher Vance, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Watson Cem., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thur. Freddie Watson Barney Gail Runyon Genevieve Watson Runyon Funeral Home Fisher Vance Recommended for you Latest News Brenda Lucas: Community news for Wednesday, Sept. 29 Defense wins the night as Herd ties UK 0-0 HHS topples Capital, 30-7 Fifty years later, Marshall still celebrates victory over Xavier Lincoln County Schools to hire coordinator for overseeing federal relief funds Closure hearings set for Duval, Midway, public comments welcomed LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS SWVCTC unveils new logo and colors, announces free Landau show Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.