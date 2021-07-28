DR. DAN L. JOHNSON, 72, Cross Lanes, WV died Thur., July 15, 2021; born Oct. 5, 1948, in West Hamlin, WV, son of I. Ray Johnson of Salt Rock and late Lilly Mae Sowards Johnson. Rec’d. Bachelor’s degree in Science from MU; grad. of Ohio College of Podiatric Med. with his DPM degree, practiced as a podiatrist in several areas of WV.
Surviving: wife of 50 years, Barbara Triplett Johnson; three children; four grandchildren.
Private services as Dan wished. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville assisted.