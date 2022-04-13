DORTHY BODAGER (KLINE - MCCLELLAN), age 81, of New Philadelphia, OH was called home on March 13, 2022.
Dorthy is survived by her (4) children and daughter-in-law: Chuck & (Linda) Kline of Diamond, OH; Steven Kline of New Philadelphia, OH, Joseph Kline of Covington, GA, and Linda Henson of Ellijay, GA; (6) grandchildren: Charlie, Rachel, Robert, Heidi & (Blake), Jessica & (James), and Alianna; (10) great-grandchildren: Addie Grace, Joey, Teryn, Aleah, Raelin, Izabella, Arionna, Harper Grace, Briggs, and Mason; (3) sisters: Nancy Fulks-Smith, Ella Adkins, Pearl & (Ronnie) Lambert; (1) sister-in-law: Inez McClellan; Evelyn Smith; many nieces and nephews.
Dorthy was preceded in death by her parents: Maron & Eliza McClellan; (3) sisters: Opal Lampe, Garnet Albright, and Thelma Estell; (5) brothers: Ray, Troy, Roy, Raymond, and Arvis McClellan. Dorthy was born on November 20, 1940, in Cuzzie, WV. She was a caring and loving Mother & Granny. She loved to go shopping and always returned with gifts for the "little ones." That's what made her happy; she loved to give. Dorthy loved sitting in the sunny outdoors, planting flowers & working in the yard, and especially eating sweets. She enjoyed time spent with friends and family, a game of Yahtzee at the kitchen table, or a night out bowling. She was a people person and loved to entertain.
Dorthy was very loved and will be missed by all. Dorthy's wish was to be cremated and buried with her parents in Ranger, WV.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on May 28, 2022 at the Upper Ten Mile Baptist Church, 7 10 mile Creek Road, Ranger, West Virginia 25557. Following the service a celebration of Dorthy's life will be at 4134 McClellan Highway, Branchland, West Virginia, 25506.