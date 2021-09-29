Dorsey Adkins Sep 29, 2021 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DORSEY ADKINS, 80, Hamlin, WV, husband of Lou, died Tue., Sept. 14, 2021.Viewing 11am-noon Wed. Sept. 29, , Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Goldsbury Cem., Upper Mud Rv., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Dorsey Adkins Funeral Home Burial Lou Husband Noon Recommended for you Latest News Brenda Lucas: Community news for Wednesday, Sept. 29 Defense wins the night as Herd ties UK 0-0 HHS topples Capital, 30-7 Fifty years later, Marshall still celebrates victory over Xavier Lincoln County Schools to hire coordinator for overseeing federal relief funds Closure hearings set for Duval, Midway, public comments welcomed LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS SWVCTC unveils new logo and colors, announces free Landau show Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.