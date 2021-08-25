Thank you for Reading.

DORA MAE FARMER, 52, Ranger, WV, died Thur., Aug. 12, 2021. in CAMC, Mem. Hosp., Charleston, WV; born Nov.10, 1968, in Huntington, dau. of late Raymond and Lessie (Nelson) Lambert.

Survivors: father of her children, Dale Farmer Jr, Harts; two daughters; two sisters; one bro.; father- and mother-in-law, Dale Sr and Karen Farmer.

Her wishes were to be cremated; memorial service 1pm, Tue., Aug. 17,

Freeman Funeral Home, by Jerry Bryant.

