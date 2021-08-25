Dora Mae Farmer Aug 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DORA MAE FARMER, 52, Ranger, WV, died Thur., Aug. 12, 2021. in CAMC, Mem. Hosp., Charleston, WV; born Nov.10, 1968, in Huntington, dau. of late Raymond and Lessie (Nelson) Lambert.Survivors: father of her children, Dale Farmer Jr, Harts; two daughters; two sisters; one bro.; father- and mother-in-law, Dale Sr and Karen Farmer.Her wishes were to be cremated; memorial service 1pm, Tue., Aug. 17,Freeman Funeral Home, by Jerry Bryant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thur. Hosp. Wv Hospital Dale Sr Raymond Dora Mae Farmer Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News Sod man faces child neglect charge Lincoln County Schools adopts mask policy Lincoln impacted by bouts of flooding Complaint filed against Lincoln magistrate Lincoln county sees drop in population Lincoln County hosts Princeton in 2021 season opener Herd falls to UC, 4-3, in exhibition men's soccer 2021 Lincoln County girls soccer team Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.