DONNETTA PLUMLEY 78 of West Hamlin was born June 8, 1944 and found deceased on September 27, 2022.

Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. There will be a private burial at Yeager Cemetery, Branchland, WV.

