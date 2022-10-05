Donnetta Plumley Oct 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONNETTA PLUMLEY 78 of West Hamlin was born June 8, 1944 and found deceased on September 27, 2022.Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. There will be a private burial at Yeager Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Plumley Wv Deceased Burial Funeral Home Yeager Cemetery Visitation Recommended for you Latest News Former H-Cubs manager Roadcap named to WV Sports Legends roster Herd remains unbeaten in league play with 0-0 draw against CCU Marshall basketball wants its ‘mojo’ back LCHS food work-study eyes expansion BACK IN TIME LCHS Band takes top honors at Cabell Midland Demolition Derby, Trunk or Treat coming to Lincoln Fairgrounds Fall Fest set for Oct. 8 in Ranger Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.