DONNETTA PLUMLEY, 78, West Hamlin, WV, was found deceased Tue., Sept. 27, 2022.Viewing 6-8pm Sun., Oct. 2, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Private burial in Yeager Cem., Branchland.