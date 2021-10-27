Thank you for Reading.

DONNA SUE MCCOMAS, 74, of Hamlin, WV died Wednesday October 20, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday October 24, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV.

The burial will be in the Johnson Cemetery, Ranger, WV. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.

