DONNA SUE MCCOMAS, 74, of Hamlin, WV died Wednesday October 20, 2021.Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday October 24, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV.The burial will be in the Johnson Cemetery, Ranger, WV. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.