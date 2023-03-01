Thank you for Reading.

DONNA RUTH FISHER, Born on July 12, 1934 in Tranquility, OH to the late Clifford and Lena (Hayslip) Foster. She passed away at the Hospice House in Huntington on February 20, 2023 at the age of Eighty Eight years, Seven months and Eight days.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother; Terry Edwin Foster, two husbands; Oliver Berle Sharp and Carl Ted Fisher, two sons; Clifford Berle and Michael Neal Sharp and grandson; Clifford Shane Sharp.

