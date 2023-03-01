DONNA RUTH FISHER, Born on July 12, 1934 in Tranquility, OH to the late Clifford and Lena (Hayslip) Foster. She passed away at the Hospice House in Huntington on February 20, 2023 at the age of Eighty Eight years, Seven months and Eight days.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother; Terry Edwin Foster, two husbands; Oliver Berle Sharp and Carl Ted Fisher, two sons; Clifford Berle and Michael Neal Sharp and grandson; Clifford Shane Sharp.
She was Valedictorian of the 1952 graduation class of Clay High School in Scioto County, OH. Donna worked as a Customer Service Representative for insurance agencies in Ohio and Arizona. She loved to sing, and while in Ohio was part of a local group called "The Wesley Chapelaires". After the death of her last husband and declining in health, Donna moved to WV to live with family. She was an active part of Wynne Chapel near her home in AZ. She then attended Hamlin United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her brother; Jerry (Ruth Ann) Foster, sister; Marilyn Kaye (Harold) Riffe, daughters; Nina (Bob) Fulton, Zelma Sharp, step-son; John (Dickie) Talmage, eight grandchildren; Garrett Black, Robert O. Fulton, Daniel Fulton, Hannah Lanz, Aaron Sharp, Rachael Warby, Courtney Sharp, Melinda Mathes, eleven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services was held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Hamlin United Methodist Church, Hamlin, WV with Pastor Bob Fulton officiating. Visitation began at 12 p.m. with the funeral following at 1 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamlin United Methodist Church Building Fund. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.