DONNA M. ROUSH, 77, Hamlin, WV, Fri., May 20, 2022, at home. She was born Oct. 3, 1943, dau. of late James and Ruby Davis; also predeceased by: twin sis., Wanda Kirk.Viewing 11am, noon service Wed., May 25, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Long Rest Cem.