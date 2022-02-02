Donald Gene Adkins Feb 2, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DONALD GENE ADKINS, 65, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Jan. 20, 2022.Viewing 10am, 11am service Mon., Jan. 24, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial in Family Gardens, Madison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thur. Wallace Funeral Home Donald Gene Adkins Burial Wv Viewing Recommended for you Latest News Karen Lynn Hughes Dunlap Franklin Dwayne Adams Southern to Offer Mining Classes LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Candidate filing period closes School Board 'Recognition Month' observed Lincoln County Schools adapting to COVID spikes COVID cases on the rise Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.