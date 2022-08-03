Don Eugene Pike Jr Aug 3, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DON EUGENE PIKE JR, 44, Salt Rock, WV, died Tue., June 28, 2022; born Mar. 9, 1978, in Huntington, son of Barbara Ann (Scarberry) & the late Don Eugene Pike Sr.Add'l. survivor: Jessica Gue-Pike. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Huntington Don Eugene Pike Sr. Barbara Ann Wv Rock Son Jessica Gue-pike Recommended for you Latest News Herd picks up another commitment for 2023 class Ali named to Walter Camp Award watch list Marshall eager for new beginnings in Sun Belt Lincoln County Schools officials attend state conference Virtual learning still an option for Lincoln Co. students LCCOP host mobile outreach event BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.