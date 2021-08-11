DIANA SUE FARLEY, 71, Harts, WV, died Mon., Aug. 2, 2021, in St. Mary's Med. Cntr.; born Sept. 30, 1949 in Verdunville, dau. of late Bige & Dollie Workman; also predeceased by: dau.-in-law, Angela Farley.
Survivors: husband, William Dallas Farley; two daughters; one son; one sister, Bonnie Bailey; one brother, Dennis Workman; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; host of special in-laws.
Viewing 6-9pm Sat., Freeman Funeral Home, 1pm service Sun., Aug. 8, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Eric Rakes; burial in Workman Cem., Big Creek, WV.