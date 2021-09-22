Diana Lynn Farley Sep 22, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIANA LYNN FARLEY, 61, Branchland, WV, died Sat., Sept. 11, 2021.Viewing 6-8pm Wed., 2pm service Thur., Sept. 16, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Diana Lynn Farley Wv Recommended for you Latest News Dorsey Adkins Midland pounds past Hurricane, 44-25 Southern West Virginia Calendar ARC Announces Nearly $46.4 Million in grants for Region’s Coal-Impacted Communities (copy) CHURCH LISTINGS Commission votes to hire new deputies Citizens requesting animal shelter in Lincoln Organization hosts recovery awareness event Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.