Thank you for Reading.

DEWAYNE LAWRENCE MORRIS, 53, Sumerco, WV, died Fri., Oct. 8, 2021, at home.

He will be cremated. No services planned.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Rd., Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.

Tags

Recommended for you