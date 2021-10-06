Dewanda Wanda Saunders Oct 6, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEWANDA WANDA SAUNDERS, 88, Wayne, WV, died Tue., Sept. 21, 2021, King’s Daughters Med.l Ctr., Ashland, KY; born Oct. 27, 1932 Branchland, dau. of late Roy & Jessie McComas;; widow of Clarence (married 53 years); eight siblings. Wayne Comm. Ch.Survivors: sons, Butch (Lois) & Bobby (Bev) Sanders, five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.Service 2pm Sun., Sept. 26, Sanders Cem., Nestlow, by Randy Osburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Staffing shortages at critical levels for long-term care facilities, according to survey Better Business Bureau: Received a text with a surprising pandemic offer? Don’t click that link! (copy) COVID cases again on the rise A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS Land studies on tap for Duval, Midway consolidation Superintendent hopes COVID spikes are over Sheriff Linville welcomes new deputies Multiple protest letters filed against Lincoln PSD Latest e-Edition The Lincoln journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.