Thank you for Reading.

DEWANDA WANDA SAUNDERS, 88, Wayne, WV, died Tue., Sept. 21, 2021, King’s Daughters Med.l Ctr., Ashland, KY; born Oct. 27, 1932 Branchland, dau. of late Roy & Jessie McComas;; widow of Clarence (married 53 years); eight siblings. Wayne Comm. Ch.

Survivors: sons, Butch (Lois) & Bobby (Bev) Sanders, five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Service 2pm Sun., Sept. 26, Sanders Cem., Nestlow, by Randy Osburn.

Recommended for you