DESMEL “EBO” EDWARD ADKINS, 85, Branchland, WV, died Sun., July 11, 2021; born March 3, 1936, in Branchland, WV, son of late William & Rosie Watts Adkins; widower of Donna Lee Hagley Adkins; also predeceased by: son, Charles Adkins; son-in-law, Keith Keesee. ACF Ind. retiree after 29 years of service.
Survivors: dau., Rebecca Lee Adkins of Branchland; sis., Nelma Lee Criner of Gahanna, OH; sis.-in-law, Diane (Larry) Blake of Barboursville; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren
Viewing 6-8pm Thur., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville & 1pm Fri., July 16, Bethlehem United Baptist Church, 2pm service, by Jamie Clay; burial in Marion Adkins Cem.