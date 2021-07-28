DENNIS LEON TRIPLETT, 70, of Branchland, passed away: July 21, 2021
Graveside service will be 3 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021 at Lucas Cemetery, Ranger,WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
