DENNIS CLARK ADKINS, 55, Ranger, WV, died Sun., Nov. 14, 2021; son of late Junior and Dorene Adkins; also predeceased by: bro., Rocferd Adkins.Survivors: children, DJ, Melissa Adkins of GA , Justin Adkins of WV, wife, Amanda Adkins of Harts, granddau., Alayna Pugh of GA, bro., Bill Linville of Hamlin.Viewing 11am, noon service Fri., Nov. 19, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Sanders Cem., Ranger.