DENIS RILEY GILLIAM, 73, Harts, WV, husband of Willa Thompson Gilliam, died Mon., Oct. 3, 2022, at his daughter's home in S. Point, OH. A retired coal miner and construction worker.Service 1pm Fri., Oct. 7, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville. Burial in Toney-Ferrell Cem.