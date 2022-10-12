Thank you for Reading.

DENIS RILEY GILLIAM, 73, Harts, WV, husband of Willa Thompson Gilliam, died Mon., Oct. 3, 2022, at his daughter's home in S. Point, OH. A retired coal miner and construction worker.

Service 1pm Fri., Oct. 7, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville. Burial in Toney-Ferrell Cem.

