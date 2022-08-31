Thank you for Reading.

DELTA LEAMON WOOD, 91, of Danville, WV passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home.

Service 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Rev. Tom Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park in Madison, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you