DELORAS ANN STEELE, 81, Ocala, FL/Huntington, WV, died at her cousin, Shirley Wilson’s home, Fri., July 2, 2021; born Dec. 21, 1939, in Narrows, VA, dau. of late Lewis & Virginia Browning Mullins. Widow of J.G. Steele; also predeceased by: sibs., Maxine Porter, James A. & Robert Mullins.
Survivors: sibs., Jane Prater of Friendship, TN, Pauline Norris of Clayton, DE, Darrell Mullins of Kodak, TN.
Viewing 2:30pm Sun., July 11, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, WV, 3:30pm memorial service by Pastor Eugene Byrd; closing prayers in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.