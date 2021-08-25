Thank you for Reading.

DELBERT FLOYD McCALLISTER, 90, Roach Rd., Salt Rock, WV, died Sun., Aug. 15, 2021.

Viewing 1pm, 2pm service, Thur., Aug. 19, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial in White Chapel Mem. Gdns., Barboursville.

Tags

Recommended for you