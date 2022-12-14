Thank you for Reading.

DEBRA LYNN WILLIAMSON, 66, Alum Creek, WV, died at home Sun., Dec. 4, 2022. Dau. of late Hassell and Virginia Allen. N. Charleston Apos. Ch. Member. Kroger Floral Dept. 20-yr. service retiree.

Survivors: husband of 48 yrs., Allen; children, Beverly Ann Fraker, Allen R. II (Renee) & Bryan E. Williamson; eight grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane, Erma, Gena, Denise.

