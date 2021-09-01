Thank you for Reading.

DEBORAH LYNN FARLEY, 63, West Hamlin, WV, died Tue., Aug. 24, 2021; born Feb. 6, 1958, dau. of late Matthew Farley & Virginia Mae James Baker; also predeceased by: bro., Jerry Baker.

Survivors: Rodney (Mary) Baker of West Hamlin; friend, Larry David Adkins of West Hamlin; sis.-in-law, Kay Baker of Salt Rock; three nieces; one nephew; three great nephews.

Viewing 6-8pm Fri., 10am service Sat., Aug. 28, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Green Valley Cem., Branchland.

