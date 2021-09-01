Deborah Lynn Farley Sep 1, 2021 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEBORAH LYNN FARLEY, 63, West Hamlin, WV, died Tue., Aug. 24, 2021; born Feb. 6, 1958, dau. of late Matthew Farley & Virginia Mae James Baker; also predeceased by: bro., Jerry Baker.Survivors: Rodney (Mary) Baker of West Hamlin; friend, Larry David Adkins of West Hamlin; sis.-in-law, Kay Baker of Salt Rock; three nieces; one nephew; three great nephews.Viewing 6-8pm Fri., 10am service Sat., Aug. 28, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Green Valley Cem., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Hamlin Jerry Baker Matthew Farley Nephew Deborah Lynn Farley Larry David Adkins Rodney In-law Recommended for you Latest News Schedule of events for the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 Behind the Second Battle of Blair Mountain Museum embraces legacy of Blair Mountain, beyond WVCHS helping the community SWVCTC offers credit for video game design LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Organization to host recovery awareness event Spring Hill Baptist Church, Union Mission gather backpacks Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.