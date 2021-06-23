DEBORAH KAY HARLESS, 69, Chapmanville, WV, died Fri., June 11, 2021, in CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp., Charleston, WV; born April 1, 1952 in West Hamlin, WV, dau. of late Darius and Mary Harless; also predeceased by: son, Douglas Cline; grandson, Jackson Daily; sibs, Sandra Bartram,, Gene Harless.
Survivors: dau., Pam Hammond; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Tricky (Ronnie) Woody and Robin Harless (Billy Western); two special friends, James Weekley and Maddy Maynard.
Viewing Mon., June 14 1pm, 2pm service at Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Donnie Wells; burial in Frazier-Harless Cem., River Bend Road, Ranger, WV.