DEBORAH KAY ADAMS CHRISTMAN, 66, Culloden, WV, died Wed., Apr. 21, 2021 in St. Mary's Med. Cntr., Huntington; born Feb. 23, 1955 in Portsmouth, OH; dau. of Doris & late Joel R. Adams; also predeceased by: sis., Brenda Adams-Nylund. A nurse, with 35+ yrs. Service in tri-state region. Add’l. survivors: husband of 24 years, Stan Christman; sons, Eli & Ethan, Ironton, OH & Zach Christian (Lauren) of Charleston, WV; four grandchildren; sibs., Joel Jr. (Candy) of Deltona, FL & Doug Adams (Kelly) of Portsmouth, OH, Tammy Kitchen (Bill) of Deltona, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Service 1pm at Valley UMC, Portsmouth, OH, Sat., June 19, Pete Shaffer, with Nursing Honors by the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities.