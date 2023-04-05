DAVID MICHAEL SCITES 75, of Hamlin, WV started his final adventure March 27, 2023. David was born November 11, 1947, to Norman Lester and Lura Louise Hall Scites. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his younger brother and best friend, Gary "Goo" Scites, and a son-in-law, Jonathan Porter.
David graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1965 and retired from BASF in 2009. He served honorably with the US Army in Germany and Vietnam and as a life-long citizen of West Virginia. He worked for many years as a volunteer at Kellogg Elementary as well as other community-minded organizations. David had a great laugh, a quick mind, and wonderful way with words. He was a poet at heart, finding inspiration in the woods and in his family.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah Kay Powell Scites; his daughters Darlena (Joey) Ferguson and Rebecca Scites; and six grandchildren - his "hambones" - Braden (Jess) Ferguson, Erin (Andrew) Richardson, Anna (Amber) Ferguson, Zachary Dial, Tian Ferguson, and Samuel Porter. This year, he was blessed with his first great grandchild, Dean Hanley Richardson. David is also survived by a brother, Norman (Norma) Scites; a sister, Lesta (Rick) Wiley; and many precious nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
David showed his love for his family both in word and deed. He was devoted to his sweet Debby Kay, bragging on her cooking, listing her many wonderful qualities, and being an excellent nurse to her when needed. She called him her hero. David was generous in his praise and with his time, attending programs, band concerts, ball games, graduations, and anything else his children and grandchildren participated in. He led them on nature walks, read them poetry, shared stories of his youth, and engaged in conversations about any number of topics. He was always interested in the activities of the "kids" in his extended family, as well, expressing pride in their growth and accomplishments. He knew how lucky he was to have great in-laws.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with son-in-law Joey Ferguson moderating. Interment will follow at Powell Cemetery, Hamlin, WV.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
In lieu of flowers, we think David would want you to perform an act of kindness for someone or plant something beautiful. You may also donate to a local food pantry or to the Glioblastoma Foundation in his honor.