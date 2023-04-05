Thank you for Reading.

David Michael Scites
DAVID MICHAEL SCITES 75, of Hamlin, WV started his final adventure March 27, 2023. David was born November 11, 1947, to Norman Lester and Lura Louise Hall Scites. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his younger brother and best friend, Gary "Goo" Scites, and a son-in-law, Jonathan Porter.

David graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1965 and retired from BASF in 2009. He served honorably with the US Army in Germany and Vietnam and as a life-long citizen of West Virginia. He worked for many years as a volunteer at Kellogg Elementary as well as other community-minded organizations. David had a great laugh, a quick mind, and wonderful way with words. He was a poet at heart, finding inspiration in the woods and in his family.

