David Lee Randolph Sep 21, 2021 Sep 21, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID LEE RANDOLPH, 49, of Hamlin, WV., departed this world for his heavenly home on September 9, 2021. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Lee Randolph Wish World Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News Southern West Virginia Calendar Lincoln County rallies from 19 down to stun Oak Hill Event brings record amount of naloxone to 17 counties Huggins, WVU interested in Austin Ball Grace Chaffins crowned Miss Panther, Shimp named Mr. Panther Panthers travel to Oak Hill; look to win third straight game Hamlin hosts BBQ Bash COVID spread continues in Lincoln Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.