DAVID LEE PARKER, SR., 77, Midkiff, WV, died Sun., Dec. 26, 2021; born Mar. 8, 1944 in Lewisburg,

Predeceased by: son, David Lee Parker Jr. US Army Vet.

Survivors: ex-wife, Glenna Stevens, sisters, Daisy, Sarah. Louise; five grandchildren.

Viewing noon, 1pm service Thu., Dec. 30, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; buriall in Stowers Cem.

