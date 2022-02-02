David Lee Parker Sr. Feb 2, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID LEE PARKER, SR., 77, Midkiff, WV, died Sun., Dec. 26, 2021; born Mar. 8, 1944 in Lewisburg,Predeceased by: son, David Lee Parker Jr. US Army Vet.Survivors: ex-wife, Glenna Stevens, sisters, Daisy, Sarah. Louise; five grandchildren.Viewing noon, 1pm service Thu., Dec. 30, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; buriall in Stowers Cem. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Glenna Stevens David Lee Parker Sr. Sarah Daisy Midkiff Vet Recommended for you Latest News Karen Lynn Hughes Dunlap Franklin Dwayne Adams Southern to Offer Mining Classes LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Candidate filing period closes School Board 'Recognition Month' observed Lincoln County Schools adapting to COVID spikes COVID cases on the rise Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.