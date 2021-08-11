DAVID LEE MITCHELL, 64, Justice, WV, died Sun., July 18, 2021, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer; born Aug. 5, 1956, at Iaeger, WV, son of Robert Sr., of Harts, WV, and late Winona Nadine Walls Mitchell; also predeceased by: parents-in-law, Donald & Loretta Standifur. USPS clerk, police officer in Williamsburg, VA. USN Veteran.
Add’l. survivors: wife, Kimberly Standifur Mitchell; two sons; one daughter; one step-daughter; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild due Oct. 2021; two brothers; one sister; two bros.-in-law.
To honor David's wishes, cremation & no services. Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, handled arrangements.