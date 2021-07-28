DAVID LEE MITCHELL, 64, Justice, WV, died Sun., July 18, 2021, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer; born Aug. 5, 1956, at Iaeger, WV, son of Robert (Barbara) Mitchell, Sr., of Harts, & late Winona Nadine Walls Mitchell; also predeceased by: in-laws, Donald “Peco” and Loretta Standifur. U.S. PS clerk; Williamsburg, VA police officer; USN Vet.
Survivors: wife, Kimberly Standifur Mitchell; three children; one step-dau.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild due Oct. 2021; three sibs.; two bros-in-law.
His wishes were cremation & no services. Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV handled arrangements.