DAVID DEWAYNE CUMMINGS, 46, Hamlin, WV, son of David R. & Teresa Adkins Lovejoy Cummings, died Fri., Jan. 14, 2022.

Viewing 6-8pm Fri., 1pm service Sat., Jan. 22, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Lovejoy Cem., Midkiff.

