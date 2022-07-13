DAVID COBURN, 58, of Branchland, WV was born August 15, 1963. Walked into the arms of the Lord: July 7, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his father; Arthur Coburn. He loved to fish, hunt, golf and was a member of the Sheridan Bass Club. He worked for Alcon in Huntington, WV for Thirty Five years.
He is survived by his mother; Belvia Ferguson Coburn of Branchland, WV, wife of twenty eight years; Mary Michelle Brown Coburn of Branchland, WV, one son; Matthew David Coburn of Branchland, WV, three daughters; Chassity Rachelle (Adam) Kirk of Harts, WV, Haleigh Brooke Coburn of Branchland, WV, Hannah Cheyenne Coburn of Branchland, WV, one brother; Dwight (Charlene) Coburn of West Hamlin, WV, six nephews; Jarred Moore, Justin (Erin) Coburn, Tyler Coburn (Megan Popp), Connor Adkins, Nathan (Charity) Maynard, Brandon Maynard, two nieces; Takenya Adkins, Tala Adkins, two great-nieces; Seraphina Moore, Paislynn Maynard, sisters-in-law; Malena (the late Russell) Adkins, Rose Brown (Direl Baker), Sabrina (Greg) Maynard. father-in-law; Larry Brown, mother-in-law; Virginia Brown, and he was Poppy to Harper Annaleese Kirk, his only grandbaby, a special thank you to Kim Crawford Beaty, Malena Adkins and Terry Cremeans for being here during our time of need.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Pastor Adam Kirk officiating. Interment will follow at Coburn Family Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.