DARYLE G. ELKINS, 86, Alkol, WV, died Mon., July 5, 2021, son of late Arb and Bernice Elkins. Duval HS, Morris Harvey College and WVU grad.; L. C. Schools principal, coach, and Voc. School Dir. 40+ yrs. service retiree; six-yr, member of WV ANG, 58-yr. member of Griffithsville Lodge No. 71, member of Scottish Rite, Charleston.
Survivors: wife of 59 years, G. Jean Elkins; two children; brother; grandchildren.
Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Wed., July 7, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Phil Suiter and Andy McClure; burial with Masonic graveside rites in Orchard Hills Mem. Gdns., Yawkey.