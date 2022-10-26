Thank you for Reading.

DARRELL THOMAS McNEELY, 20, Branchland, WV, died Wed., Oct. 12, 2022; born Feb. 21, 2002, in S. Charleston, son of Robert and Angela Pauley McNeely. He was predeceased by: "mother" Kimberly McNeely.

Add'l. survivors: wife Christa.

