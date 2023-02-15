Daren Thomas Ovitt Feb 15, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAREN THOMAS OVITT, 53, Salt Rock, WV, died Sat., Jan. 28, 2023; born Dec. 30, 1969, in Hartford, Conn., son of David E. and June R. Remillard Ovitt. US Army veteran.Add'l. survivors: sibs., David E. Ovitt Jr., April Rife; son, Landon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News House bill would create new coalfields energy research, economic development authority Logan coffee shop owner arrested on three warrants Applications open for freshman diversity scholarship Lincoln County hosts Math Field Day CHURCH LISTINGS Coal tax credit bill heads to W.Va. House $28M in unused COVID funds eyed AARP Community Challenge grant program taking applications Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.