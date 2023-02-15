Thank you for Reading.

DAREN THOMAS OVITT, 53, Salt Rock, WV, died Sat., Jan. 28, 2023; born Dec. 30, 1969, in Hartford, Conn., son of David E. and June R. Remillard Ovitt. US Army veteran.

Add'l. survivors: sibs., David E. Ovitt Jr., April Rife; son, Landon.

